Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Raeford reported to police on Wednesday that someone broke into his 1999 GMC Safari and attempted to steal it. The thief left $1,300 damage to the ignition and fuse box while attempting to start the car and left damage to a window and door handle.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McIntosh Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone broke into the home and stole an iPad pro, WiFi router, Bluetooth speaker and an undisclosed amount of cash total value $1,540.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Carl Drive reported to police on Wednesday that someone stole his motorized wheelchair valued at $800. The 60-year-old man was attempting to drive his wheelchair back to his house along Johns Road when a deputy offered him a ride because the battery was dying. The deputy dropped the man at home and returned for the chair only to find it gone.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – A resident of Village Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone damaged the windshield and three tires to her vehicle leaving $550 in damages.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Annie Florence Smith, 55, of Bizzel Street, was issued a criminal summons for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Kevin Bethea, 27, of McLaughlin Road was arrested on an order for failure to appear on probation violations and given a $200 bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Leonardo Leggett, 20, of East Vance Street was arrested for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony drug violations, misdemeanor drug violations, simple assault and interfering with emergency communications and given a $5,000 secured bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Kenson Breeden, 45, of Highway 71 North, Maxton was arrested for one count of identity theft and given a $15,000 secured bond, according to police.