Thieves hit storage unit twice

LAURINBURG – Laurinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for breaking into a storage unit twice last week.

The unit, behind King’s Pawn on South Main Street, was first broken into on Feb. 1, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

The thieves stole items belonging to a local resident and to Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Items belonging to the fellowship included PowerAde and Gatorade packets, Gatorade popsicles, energy bars, and towels totaling $658.

Items stolen from the resident were North Carolina Highway Patrol trophies, die-cast patrol cars from all 50 states, collectable baseball cards, cassette tapes and tools, total value $12,700.

On Thursday evening the unit was broken into a second time, but nothing was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or call 911.