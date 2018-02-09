SC prison employee charged

LAURINBURG – Police have cited a South Carolina prison employee on weapons and alcohol charges on Tuesday night.

Krista Delane Oxendine, 42, of Kiser Road, Laurinburg, was cited for possession of a shotgun while intoxicated, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police responded to a 911 call of a suspicious person and found Oxendine disoriented and standing in the yard of a home on Morgan Circle, Chavis said.

“She smelled strongly of alcohol,” Chavis said. “She was so drunk, she couldn’t tell officers how she got to the residence.”

Police found a shotgun in Oxendine’s car and cited her.

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

