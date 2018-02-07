Laurinburg PD investigates two shooting cases

LAURINBURG – Laurinburg police are investigating two shootings that occurred earlier this week.

Police said that thyey were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital Monday at 1:29 a.m. concerning a patient with a gunshot wound.

Reggie Davis, 28, of Rocky Mount received a “non-life-threatening gunshot to the right thigh,” according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Davis and passenger, Cedric Gibson of Laurinburg told police that the shooting occurred on Ashley Drive, but refused to give any more details, according to the incident report.

A 2018 Ford Fusion rental car being driven by one of the men received $1,500 in damages, police said.

At 2:54 a.m., police, were called to Scotland Inn concerning shots fired, in what they believe is an unrelated incident, according to Chavis.

At the scene, officers said they found a Nissan in the parking lot with the back passenger door open and bullet holes in the window of room 109.

Inside the room, officers found signs of a scuffle but did not locate a victim, Chavis said.

The shooting left $200 damage to the window, according to the report.

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

