Maxton traffic stop leads to drug arrest

MAXTON — A Laurinburg man faces multiple drug-related charges after being arrested in Maxton.

Jimmy Ray McCormick, of 11721 McColl Road in Laurinburg, was arrested Friday at Oxendine School and Juanita roads in Maxton, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce. He was taken to the Robeson County jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.

The arrest was made by members of the Violent Crimes Task Force and was the result of a vehicle stop prompted by a motor vehicle violation. Cocaine and marijuana were seized during the vehicle stop.

