Laurinburg man charged with fraud

By Beth Lawrence - Staff Reporter

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurinburg man for defrauding his employer late last year.

Kenneth Lee Gibson, 31, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested for felony larceny by an employee, after he used a business credit card for multiple unauthorized purchases, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

The incident was first reported to police on Jan. 11.

The card belonged to Graceland Portable Buildings in McColl, S.C.

Gibson is believed to have forged the owner’s signature and made more than $11,000 in purchases.

