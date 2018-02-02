Hospital to offer 15th annual Women’s Health Event

Laurinburg, – Television host and motivational speaker Kelly Swanson will headline Scotland Memorial Foundation and Scotland Health Care System’s 15th Annual Women’s Health Event on Saturday.

The event will be held at First United Methodist Church at 7 a.m.

The theme is: Learn, Laugh and Love.

The day will offer educational sessions facilitated by local medical providers and professionals as well as food and prizes.

“The board of trustees and foundation team are very excited to host this special event once again,” said Kristen Dean, foundation executive director. “The day is filled with the opportunity for ladies to learn more about themselves and their own health issues, to laugh while doing so, and to love themselves by taking the time, just for them, to join us on this day.”

Health screenings will be available at 7 a.m. including: cholesterol, A1C, body fat, height and weight, flexibility, foot checks, and blood pressure. Fasting is required for those who desire to have their blood drawn for the cholesterol test.

After patients complete their screenings, they can sample a number of breakfast foods.

At 8:30, a welcome and introduction will be held in the fellowship hall of the church at t 101 West Church St. That will be followed by two education sessions and attendees can then participate in one of eight breakout sessions.

The day culminates with a keynote address from Swanson, an award-winning storyteller, comedian, motivational speaker, Huffington Post contributor. She is also a cast member of Amazon Prime’s show “The Fashion Hero.”

Scotland Health Care System departments, local businesses and agencies will provide information about their services. Exhibitors will be available to talk to participants.

“We’ve allowed time throughout the day for our participants to visit with the exhibitors,” said Dean. “These folks are an important part of the day and provide valuable information.”

Pre-registration for The Women’s Health Event is required. Forms may be returned by mail dropped off at the hospital’s front desk. The cost of the event is $25 and payment must accompany the registration form. Registration will not be accepted the day of the event.

For information or to obtain a registration brochure, call Liza Purcell at 910-291-7543. Register online at scotlandhealth.org/WHE.

− Register early; space is limited. Participants who registered before Jan. 30 will receive a special gift from the foundation.

− Select preferred breakout session on your registration form.

− Wear an article of red clothing in honor of “Go Red for Women,” the American Heart Association’s campaign to raise awareness that heart disease is the number one killer of women.

− Bring three non-perishable food items to donate to Church Community Services and receive a gift from Scotland Memorial Foundation.

− Participants must be present at the end of the event in order to receive a goody bag and be eligible to win a door prize.

Educational events would not possible without the support of many individuals and businesses who contribute to Scotland Memorial Foundation Putting on the Ritz, according to Dean.

The presenting sponsor is Charlotte Radiology, provider of imaging services at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The Scotland Health Care System’s Volunteer Department is a Gold Sponsor and will provide event volunteers.

Scotland County Health Department and First United Methodist Church are also contributing sponsors.

“We certainly could not offer an event like this without the continued financial commitment of our incredibly generous event sponsors … and many other local businesses which provide the wonderful giveaway items for the goody bags that are distributed at the end of the day,” Dean said.

