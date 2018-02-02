Two arrested on counterfeiting

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested two people who recently attempted to pass counterfeit bills.

Sierria Yahne, 20, of Glen Street, Laurinburg was arrested on felony counterfeiting charges for an incident that occurred in January, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Kurt King, 29, who reports to be homeless, was arrested for felony conspiracy.

On Jan. 18, employees at Huddle House Restaurant on US 401 called police about two people trying to spend a counterfeit $100 bill.

Employees said a woman, later identified as Yahne, attempted to purchase a meal with the fake bill. When the cashier questioned Yahne about the bill’s authenticity, she stumbled from the restaurant yelling, “They know it’s fake… they know it’s fake,” according to Chavis.

King was said to be waiting in the car.

The couple was apprehended earlier this week.

Yahne was charged with felony possession of a counterfeit instrument, felony uttering a counterfeit instrument, felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense, and felony conspiracy.

She was taken to Scotland County Detention Center and held under a $30,000 secured bond.

King taken to Scotland County Detention Center and held under a $10,000 secured bond.

King http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_KingProcessed.jpg King Yahne http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_SierriaProcessed.jpg Yahne

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169