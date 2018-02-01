Eastpointe contracts with Therapeutic Alternatives

LAURINBURG − Therapeutic Alternatives, Inc. has been was awarded a contract with Eastpointe, a mental healthcare manager.

Therapeutic Alternatives will provide Geriatric Adult Mental Health Specialty Team services to counties under Eastpointe’s service area including Scotland, Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Robeson, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties.

Therapeutic Alternatives, Inc. provides services to clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness and addictive diseases including innovations waiver services, 24/7/365 mobile crisis management, hospital transition team services, residential services − group homes and assisted living communities, − day programs and psycho-social rehabilitation programs.

Each GAST team consists of at least one: registered nurse, a masters level clinician and qualified mental health professionals.

The GAST teams have developed an extensive list of training modules to address different aspects of adult and geriatric mental health care. The teams continuously travel throughout North Carolina and provide training to direct care staff of adult care/assisted living facilities, family care homes, skilled nursing homes and within the community.

The GAST teams provide education about the needs of adults with mental illness to community agencies such as local National Alliance of Mental Illness organizations, senior centers, nutrition sites supported by local area agencies on aging, health departments, faith based organizations and other community groups.

The training provided by GAST staff is free to facilities and community agencies.

To learn about the GAST team services, contact program director, Jerra Roberts at 336-495-2747 or by email at jerra@mytahome.com.