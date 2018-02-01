Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McQueen Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone broke into a storage building and stole a gas grill, gas weed eater, backpack leaf blower, dorm refrigerator, chain saw, night stand total value $1,259 and left $300 damage to a door.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Walters Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone broke into the home and stole a 50-inch television, a 36-inch television, stainless steel pots, a DVD box set, six pairs of jeans, a power drill and five newborn Pit Bull puppies total value $1,150 and left $300 damage to a door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone broke into a storage building and stole a Kobalt toolbox full of tools and a backpack leaf blower total value $700 and left $400 damage to a door.

EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry on 3rd Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone broke into a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck and damaged the steering wheel leaving $200 in damages.

MARSTON — A resident of Palmer Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole a 52-inch television, a 32-inch television, a wooden jewelry box, a rose gold bracelet, a necklace with a heart charm, diamond hoop earrings, diamond stud earrings, a diamond bracelet, a diamond ring and a lockbox total value $2,800 leaving $250 to a door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Executive Park Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone broke into the home and stole two lap top computers, a small safe, a US passport, two Xbox game consoles, two PlayStation game consoles and a tablet computer total value $2,278.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone broke into a storage building leaving $300 to a door.

WAGRAM — A resident of reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone attempted to break into the home by cutting a window screen.

Arrests

GIBSON — Pernell Strickland Jr., 22, of Old Stage Road, was arrested for two counts of assault on a female and one count of communicating threats and received no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG — Donnie Ivey, 57, of North Main Street, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear and given a $1,200 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG — Bryan Medlin, 39, of Bluewoods Road, was arrested for one felony count of obtaining property by false pretense and received no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG — Clayton Thomas Locklear, 50, of Railroad Avenue, McColl was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $1,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG — Sindy Michelle McLean, 20, of Sanders Road, was arrested on probation violations and failure to appear and given a $9,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.