Police:Man points gun at family

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurinburg man on assault charges after he pulled a gun on a family member attempting to break up a fight.

James Gary Mason, 49, of Covington Street, was arrested for aggravated assault on Friday, according to Patrol Captain Chris Young.

Police were called to the home in reference to an altercation. They allege that Mason was assaulting a family member when a second member tried to intervene.

“Mason pulled out a handgun and pointed at [the family member],” Young said.

Mason was charged with assault by pointing a gun and given a $2,500 secured bond. The weapon was seized in the arrest.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

