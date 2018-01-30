Dems to host town hall

WAGRAM –State Rep. Garland Pierce will host a town hall focused on electing more Democratic representatives.

The meeting will be held Feb. 8 at the Wagram Recreation Center on Marlboro Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Pierce and House Democratic Leader Rep. Darren Jackson will discuss efforts to break what they call, “the Republican super majority.”

The party wants to recruit Democratic candidates to run in the 2018 legislative elections and plan raise money to support those candidates.

The forum will also include discussions on bringing jobs to rural areas with job ready sites; expanding Medicaid access; raising teacher pay; and preserving the independence of state judges and courts.

“We have to do a better job for North Carolina, particularly in rural areas of the state, like ours,” Pierce said. “The current Republican super majority’s number one priority is cutting taxes for the wealthiest individuals and out of state corporations… Our schools do not get enough, and our teachers do not get enough. They refuse to expand Medicaid that would help our citizens and our local hospitals.”

Rep. Darren Jackson