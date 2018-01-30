Woman flees police twice

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Gibson woman they said fled from them twice in one day.

Shelby Farris, 25, of Livingston Road, was arrested for resisting arrest Wednesday evening.

Police originally encountered Farris at the scene of an altercation, according to Patrol Captain Chris Young.

Officers were called to Woodlawn Street about a disturbance between two women.

Farris told police that the second woman had thrown a rock through the windshield of her 2015 Nissan Altima, Young said.

Farris was advised that she could swear out a warrant against the woman, but a quick check revealed that Farris was wanted.

“Before officers left the scene, they checked and she had a warrant for her arrest,” Young said.

Farris was taken into custody and things took a turn from there.

“They were transporting her and stopped at a stop sign. Farris rolled down the window of the patrol car, jumped out and fled on foot,” Young said.

Farris was located in the same area two hours later. When police attempted to arrest her, she again fled on foot. She was apprehended after a short chase.

Farris was arrested on the original warrant for failure to appear, two counts of resist delay and obstruct and cited for possession of a schedule III substance, according to Young. She was taken to Scotland County Detention Center and given a $2,200 bond.

The second woman was released when Farris failed to file charges.

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169