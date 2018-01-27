FBI thinks body of missing Scotland County boy found

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-405-9940.

LAURINBURG – Investigators believe that a body found in a pond off Pea bridge Road is that of missing 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson.

The Scotland County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity and cause of death.

The child has been missing since Wednesday from his home on Village Drive.

The FBI said that Raul’s family has been notified.

The farm is 800 yards away from the child’s home.

Evidence found nearby caused searchers to center their efforts on Manis’ pond. Multiple sets toddler-sized foot prints were found in the mud around the pond, according to Kersey. Detectives believed the prints were fresh because rain that fell in the area overnight Monday would have washed away old prints. Multiple search dogs repeatedly led rescuers to the pond.

The last person to see the boy was an elderly neighbor whom he sometimes visits for snacks. The woman sent the boy home Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and said she last saw the boy headed in that direction.

Raul and his six-year-old sister, who was out of school sick, were being watched by the children’s grandfather while their mother, Annie Johnson was at work. When the grandfather noticed the child was missing, he looked for Raul on the property for an hour before calling authorities.

The boy had gone missing for 30 minutes on Tuesday as well.

Raul Jacobs
On Friday, the sheriff's office considered obtaining a search warrant to drain a pond at this home on Crestline Road in a search for Raul Gonzalez.

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

