Sheriff: Online rumors hamper search for missing Scotland child

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing four year-old boy is being hampered by rumors on social media.

Detective Sgt. Jessica Sadovnikov of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators were pulled away from the case Wednesday to investigate claims that Raul Johnson had been found with a grandmother.

“There was an individual last night that for whatever reason, posted a picture on Snapchat that he had been located and was safe,” Sadovnikov said. “That got circulated on Facebook. It’s false. We need the public to understand that this juvenile is still missing, and we are still searching.”

Sadovnikov is asking that the public remain vigilant and continue to look out for the child.

“This has the potential to harm our investigation. We need the citizens to be as vigilant as possible,” the detective said. “Go look at his picture and memorize it. If you see him call North Carolina Highway Patrol or call 911 and ask to be connected to Scotland County Communications Center.”

Authorities and volunteers have spent the last two days searching air water and land for the child who was last seen by a neighbor at 10:30 Wednesday near his home on Village Drive just off of Crestline Road in the Hasty community.

Raul stands 3-feet tall and weighs 47 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger striped shirt and pajama pants with rocket ships on them and was not wearing shoes.

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

