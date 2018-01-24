Cumberland hires Sojka

LAURINBURG — Board of Education attorney Nick Sojka concluded his 22 years of service to Scotland County Schools earlier this week after accepting a position in Cumberland County.

Sojka was recognized by board Chair Dr. Summer Woodside with a plaque of appreciation for his work with the district over the last two decades during Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“He’s a champion of public education and a great advocate for our district and we wish him well,” Woodside said.

Sojka and his family moved to Laurinburg in 1993 and he began his career as the board attorney for the school district in 1996.

He joined the firm now called Williamson, Dean, Williamson & Sojka, L.L.P. Partners in the firm had roles as school board attorneys, and when they started to retire, Sojka moved into the position of representing Scotland County Schools.

“I’m overwhelmed, but truly the privilege was mine to serve and support boards of education, superintendents, educators out in our school buildings since my family and I arrived in Scotland County in 1993,” he said. “I truly believe in the mission of this board and in public education as the best way to transform lives and provide opportunity for all our people in our community.”

Sojka will be serving as the in-house general counsel for Cumberland County Schools and the Cumberland County Board of Education starting Feb. 1. Since the position is full time, Sojka will be leaving his law practice in Laurinburg at the end of the month.

In addition, he will no longer represent Hoke or Clinton County Schools and has relinquished his duties as attorney for the town of Maxton.

He said the change was unexpected.

“It’s a culmination of all the work I’ve done not only representing our school system here in Scotland County, but other school systems. This will give me an opportunity to work with a really large district, the fifth largest in the state, almost 50,000 students,” Sojka said.

Sojka credited his new position to the opportunities he received during his tenure in Scotland County.

“I look at it as a lot of good opportunities that the people of Scotland County afforded to me, most particularly my law partner Stan Dean, who represented the school system for a long time, and all the good people of Scotland County Schools.

Sojka and his wife will continue to live in Laurinburg while he commutes to Fayetteville.

Ends his time with SCS headed to Cumberland County