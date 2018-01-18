New Kiwanis leader

Courtesy photo
Past-President Philip McRae presented Jimmy Bennett with the 2017 Kiwanian of the Year Award.
Courtesy photo
Newly installed president, Ralph Bolger, was presented with the President’s Cup from outgoing President, Lee Gaunt, at a recent Laurinburg Kiwanis Club meeting at General McArthur’s Restaurant.
