Two charged in Maxton shooting death

MAXTON — Two men were arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with a December shooting death.

Sikia Artis Jr., 24, and Daquanta Armond Dixon, 19, are charged in the death of David McLean, 58, according to information from Maxton police Chief Tammy Deese.

Artis was arrested at 716 W. Cottingham St. in Maxton. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. He was given no bond, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Dixon was arrested at 108 S. Vann St. in Maxton. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. He was given no bond, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday

Maxton police responded Dec. 7 to 403 McLauglin St. in reference to anunresponsive male, according to Deese. They found McLean dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.