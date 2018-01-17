Wagram man arrested on gun charge

LAURINBURG – Police say they have arrested a Wagram man on a weapon charge after he attempted to walk away from traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Calvin Dequan McLean, 23, of McDonald Circle in Wagram, was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm, according to Patrol Capt. Chris Young.

Police say McLean was pulled over at 1 a.m. and attempted leave on foot as the officer approached the car.

“He got out of the vehicle with a piece of clothing under his arm and tried to walk away. The officer asked him to go back to the vehicle and a handgun magazine [ammunition clip] fell out of the bundle,” Young said.

A search revealed that McLean was attempting to conceal a .40 caliber Hi-point handgun in a coat.

McLean was given a $2,500 secured bond.

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

