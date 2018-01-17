Girl Scouts prep cookie sale

LAURINBURG- Samoas, Thin Mints and S’More’s, oh my.

Scotland County Girl Scouts gathered at Trinity Presbyterian Church last week for a rally to kick off the annual sale of hundreds of boxes of cookies. The sale began on Saturday.

There were a total of 38 girls in attendance from the five troops in the area. To participate in the event the girls had to pay $5, and it covered their pizza, supplies, and a badge.

The event began with the girls lining up to get pizza and dessert. The Scouts were split into groups to visit four different stations.

The first was an informational station. The girls learned about cookie sales and the rules and regulations for selling in neighborhoods and stands. These included making sure that there were no food or drinks at the tables and when and where the girls are allowed to sell.

The second was a business card station. There they filled out three small cards with their name and a fact about them, the goal of this was to give each card to someone from another troop that they didn’t know to make new friends.

The third station was for making a sign for their stands. The sign had to incorporate this year’s theme for cookie sales Stand Up! Stand Out! and if they wanted they could include Ella the elephant as the mascot. The theme is meant to highlight the Girl Scouts’ unique and strong personalities to uplift them and focus on what makes each of the girls special.

Finally, there was a photo booth, where the girls got pictures of themselves to remember the event.

Jamie Gerald, the membership director for Scotland, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson counties, explained that for the event the girls were given tickets and in order to be picked up the parent had to have the matching ticket in order to make sure the girls were going where they were supposed to.

“Safety and security is number one,” she said.

She also expressed the need for more volunteers and troop leaders.

“We currently have more girls than troops, so we really need people.”

Cookies available this year are Thin Mints, Carmel deLites, Tagalongs, Shortbread, Lemonade, Girl Scout S’mores, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich and Trios. Each box is $4, except for the gluten free Trios, which are $5. The sale ends on March 4.

Scotland County Scouts sold 1240 boxes of cookies in 2017, one of the region’s top seller.

For information with specific locations and dates to order the cookies, go to http://www.nccoastalpines.org

Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange All the girls gather together for a photo http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3397.jpg Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange All the girls gather together for a photo Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange Girls work on their business cards http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3296-2.jpg Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange Girls work on their business cards Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange Girls work on their posters http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3313.jpg Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange Girls work on their posters Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange Girls grab markers to work on their posters http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3384.jpg Katelin Gandee| Laurinburg Exchange Girls grab markers to work on their posters