City man arrested for beating

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurinburg man wanted in connection to a December breaking and entering and battery.

Rontel Ratley, 22, of Maple Street was taken into custody Friday for the break in and subsequent assault of the homeowner, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis. Police had been Ratley looking for since the incident occurred on Dec. 31.

Police say he forced his way in the door of a home on Lytch Street and assaulted his ex-girlfriend who lived at the residence.

“He kicked in the back door and hit [the occupant] multiple times in the face with a gun,” Chavis said. “He also kicked in a bathroom door while he was there.”

The woman was treated by EMS at the scene for injuries she received from the beating.

Ratley was arrested for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, assault on a female and second-degree trespass and held in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $20,500 secured bond.

Ratley http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_AARatleyProcessed.jpg Ratley

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169