Man arrested in Scotland shooting death

LAURINBURG – Deputies say they have arrested a Laurinburg man after an argument led to a shooting death Monday night.

Jeremy Tucker, 23, of Laurinburg, was arrested in connection with the death of Shawndrick Dockery, 20, of Salley McNair Road, according to Capt. Earl Haywood, chief detective of Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 19,000 block of Salley McNair Road concerning a possible shooting at around 7 p.m.

“Deputies arrived on scene and located an individual with multiple gunshot wounds at an address near Lauchwood Lane,” Haywood said. “He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital. He later succumbed to wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

While investigating the incident, deputies received a call from Tucker claiming that he also had been injured during the altercation.

Haywood said that crime scene investigation and witness accounts led investigators to determine that Tucker was responsible for the death of Dockery.

Tucker was taken into custody at the Scotland County Detention center and charged with first degree murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and held without bond.

Haywood is not releasing a motive for the altercation at this time.

“The motive is still up in the air. We have an idea of what it is, but we’re still investigating and trying to piece everything together,” he said.

Haywood called the incident a puzzle because the entire conflict took place over the course of the evening in several locations.

“In all we had to process four different crime scenes to get where we are at,” he said. “The first incident occurred on Salley McNair Road near Lauchwood Lane and events transpired from there.”

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be coming, Haywood said.

A passenger in Tucker’s vehicle was arrested for an unrelated incident, according to Haywood.

Nicholas Chavis was arrested for conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana and held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

