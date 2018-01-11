Two arrested after traffic violations

LAURINBURG — Police arrested two men Tuesday after they attempted to flee traffic stops, authorities said.

The first incident occurred on Turnpike Road after 67-year-old Nicky Radford of Marston Road in Laurel Hill hit a car near the former Indian Museum and fled the scene, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Patrol officers aid they caught up with Radford near Scotland Yard Park further down Turnpike Road and pulled him over without further incident.

Radford was charged with DWI and hit and run and given an $800 secured bond.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested George Mitchell Jr., 22, of Bizzell Street after he attempted to flee a license checkpoint on Marcellus Street, Chavis said.

Officers gave a short chase and managed to stop Mitchell on Mills Street.

Mitchell was arrested for simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist delay and obstruct and traffic violations and given a $5,000 secured bond.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169