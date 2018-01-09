Driver arrested for drugs after wreck

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Lumberton man for drug violations after a single-car accident on Thursday.

Jawrari Perkins Cain, 20, of 15th Street Lumberton, was arrested for possession and traffic violations after a car he was driving slid off the road and hit the bridge at the Caledonia Road US 74 overpass, according to Patrol Captain Chris Young.

“He went to get his property before the wrecker took the vehicle, and officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the bag,” Young said.

Police seized two bags with 400 grams of marijuana and a glass jar with residue on the inside.

Cain was charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding safe speed for conditions and given a $500 bond.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

