Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church on Lee Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone broke in and stole a glass jar containing an undisclosed amount of cash and left $150 damage to a window.

WAGRAM – A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone broke into the home leaving $100 damage to a door. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Executive Park Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone stole a Yamaha dirt bike valued at $1,800 from the property.

Robbery

LAURINBURG – A resident of Laurinburg reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone attacked him on Lee Lane and took a .357 Magnum handgun, wallet, an undisclosed amount of cash, an iPhone 7, clothes, and a backpack containing school books total value $2,805.

Fraud

LAURINBURG – A resident of Avery Street reported to police on Tuesday that someone stole her bank card and made $280 in charges.

Drug violations

LAURINBURG – Phillip Covington Jr., 35, of Palisade Circle, Rockingham, was cited for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Police seized 6 grams of marijuana and cigarillos.

LAURINBURG – Cedric Staggers, 31, of Willow Drive, was cited for simple possession of marijuana after he was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital following a traffic accident. Staggers was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Police seized a small bag of marijuana.

Vandalism

Wagram – A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone who threw rocks broke out three windows on his Toyota Echo leaving $600 in damage.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Bernard Lanier Bacot, 54, of Northgates Drive was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault and given no bond, according to police.