Residents reflect on past year

LAURINBURG – Scotland County residents said 2017 was filled with ups and down, but for the most part they looked back on the year was with fond memories and are excited about 2018.

Shoppers at the Holly Square shopping centertook a few minutes from picking up party favors and collard greens and black-eyes peas for New Year’s celebrations to share their thoughts.

Thoughts of faith, gratitude and safety were on the mind of Crystal Clark, who was shopping with her two girls.

“For 2018 I just hope for a blessed, safe peaceful year and more godly people,” Clark said. “The best memory I can say is just being here blessed and being able to serve God and continue on. We’re lucky to see 2018.”

One young couple was excited about the present and hopeful for the future.

Keona Worth and Deon Williams are hearing wedding bells.

“My best memory was meeting my boyfriend. I meet him in September, and I hope to get married to him one day soon,” Worth said.

Laurinburg resident and General Merchandise Manager at Carlie C’s IGA, Allison Cherry, was grateful for family and hopeful for future opportunities.

“Getting closer to my family and spending time as much as we have. We actually lost my grandma and grandpa not too long ago; it fell apart for a little while but we’re coming back together now,” Cherry said. Next year Cherry, will “Finish college, I’m going to school to be a teacher, so hopefully everything will fall into place. I want to [teach] between first and second grade.”

Virginia Bates, who lives in Laurinburg with her husband Donald, took a moment from grocery shopping to reflect on how she feels blessed despite having had a difficult year.

“I guess that that I’m alive because I fell and broke my arm and broke my shoulder and had cancer, but I’m alive,” Bates said. “I definitely hope that I won’t have any recurrence of health problems and that my family doesn’t and that we continue to live and have a happy life.”

City and county officials shared personal thoughts and thoughts for the county.

County Commissioner Bob Davis’s best memory of 2017 was not a specific memory, but an overall gratitude.

“I’m going to be real selfish and say I’ve been real healthy and have had no major issues. When you get to be my age, you take every day you can,” Davis said. “The best thing [for the county] is, we as a county finished on a positive note. We had a good year, we jobs, investment and expansion.”

For the New Year, Davis hopes that his family will have continued good health and looks forward to spending more time with his family, grand and great grandchildren. For the county, he hopes that chosen projects will continue to succeed and to continue to grow the fund balance.

Laurinburg Police Department Patrol Captain Chris Young’s best memory of 2017 has to do with two of his children.

“My best memory of 2017, I would have to say is that I’m proud of my children, but two are serving in the U.S. military, one joined the Marines and one joined the Army,” Young said. “My hope for 2018 has to do with that, worldwide peace that would be my biggest thing.”

Kenny Fore’s, WLNC radio personality, most memorial moment from 2017 was a family tragedy that sparked him into action.

“My most memorial and pivotal part of 2017 was the death of my 33-year-old nephew from a rare genetic stomach cancer. This came only 18 months after his dad, my brother, passed away from the same disease. This tragedy made me take action in my own life. In essence, his death saved my life,” Fore said. “For 2018 I look forward to healing physically, emotionally and spiritually.”

Meredith Bounds, public information officer for Scotland County Schools, best memory from 2017 was a bittersweet one that many parents can relate to.

“My favorite memory would have to be Caroline’s graduation from high school and her beginning her freshman year at East Carolina,” Bounds said. “It really is a bittersweet memory, but as parents, this has to be not only last year’s most memorable moment but one of our lives most proudest moments. What I’m most looking forward to in 2018 is good health and happiness. I’m also adding to my wishes and prayers that we as a community and nation strive to look for ways to work together peacefully and positively and for us to be reminded that we are all far more alike than we are different.”

