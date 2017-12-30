Silver alert issued for Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a Laurinburg man with mental health issues who has been missing since last week.

The family of Michael Sean Grant, 51, of Sanders Road reported him missing on Dec. 22 after he did not check in with family members, according to Capt. Earl Haywood, chief detective of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was dropped off by a caregiver at his residence on Sanders road, and no one has heard from him since,” Haywood said. “Attempts to locate him by his family, friends and the sheriff’s office were unsuccessful. Because of his medical condition he met the criteria to be entered into the Silver Alert data bank.”

Grant suffers from schizophrenia; friends and relatives say they are not sure if was off of his medication but he had not been behaving oddly. They told authorities that it was unusual for Grant to go missing and not check in with family.

Prior to that Grant’s disappearance, he had been at a gathering at a group home on John’s Road.

Detectives have reached out to Grant’s family in New Jersey and they say they have not heard from him, according to Haywood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-277-4258 or call 911.

Grant http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_GrantProcessed.jpg Grant

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169