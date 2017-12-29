Gibson shooting suspect found in closet

BENNETTSVILLE S.C. – Bennettsville police have arrested a third suspect wanted in the November shooting of a Gibson man.

Shedrick McLean, 36, of Hudson Street, Bennettsville, was arrested Thursday on a fugitive warrant following a tipoff on his whereabouts.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Bennettsville Police Department and Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest McLean and two other Bennettsville men in the shooting of Ramon Bines.

“I got a call from Bennettsville Police Chief Larry Turner that they did an operation at a residence in Bennettsville on information that McLean was hiding there,” said Capt. Earl Haywood, chief detective of Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. “We have been working back and forth with them for the past couple of weeks.”

Officers searching the home found McLean hiding in a bedroom closet. He was arrested without incident and extradited to Scotland County.

McLean was charged with felony first degree attempted murder and felony conspiracy to commit murder and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

McLean’s court record for Marlboro County shows multiple arrests for manufacture/ sell and deliver drugs including cocaine, LSD, and Rohypnol. Charges were dropped on numerous occasions, but he plead guilty to possession / manufacture schedule I, II and III drugs in 2010 and 2014 and manufacture/ sell and deliver cocaine base in 2010.

Deputies were called to Gibson Village Apartments on Church Street in Gibson at 10:30 Nov. 17 for shots fired and found Ramon Bines suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bines was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition. The shooting is believed to be the result of a domestic situation.

Earlier this month two other men were arrested in the shooting.

Jamal Davon Easterling, 23, of Patton Street, Bennettsville, South Carolina was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder and one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Jacobia Thompson, 33, of Ayers Street, Bennettsville was charged with felony attempted first degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit murder.

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

