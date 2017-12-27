Two arrested for drugs

LAURINBURG – Police arrested two people for drugs following a traffic stop Sunday night.

Kurt King, 29, reported to be homeless and Allison Gordon, 41, of Lake Drive, were arrested on charges of possession Sunday evening, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police stopped the pair on James Street when they noticed King driving.

“It was known that he had a revoked license,” Chavis said.

Officers searched the car and seized two different drugs.

“They were in possession of controlled substances: four dosage units of methamphetamine and one dose of Aprazolam,” Chavis said.

King was arrested on one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule II substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resist delay and obstruct and driving while license revoked and given a $4,000 secured bond.

Gordon was arrested on one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $500 secured bond.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

