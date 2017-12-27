Mom, child killed in Christmas wreck

LAURINBURG – A Laurinburg family is grieving this week after a Christmas day accident claimed the lives of two young members.

Tyesha Terry, 27, of Hapeville, Georgia and her four-year-old daughter, Mackenzie Terry, died in a wreck five miles south of Blenheim, South Carolina, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, Tyesha Terry, and five others were “traveling south on SC 38 on Monday when the 1998 Ford SUV ran off the median to the left side of the road, crossed the road and lost control and overturned several times,” Collins said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of SC 38 and Gray Road.

None of the four adults in the car were wearing seat belts, and the two children were not in child safety seats, the report said.

Mackenzie Terry was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene from her injuries, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

A two-year-old child was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center and is being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Tyesha Terry and three others were taken to McLeod Dillon Hospital in Dillon, South Carolina.

Michael Goodwin and Julius Goodwin, both of Laurinburg, received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brown.

Friends and relatives expressed shock and grief on social media throughout the day on Tuesday.

Brianna Simon posted the following tribute, “You was like a sister to me Tyesha Terry, I really can’t wrap my mind around it!! Like seriously why you?! Jus[t] when I think I’m done crying here comes the tears man!! I enjoyed every memory I have of you and will never forgot you sis’!”

The cause of the wreck was not immediately clear and the Highway Patrol is still investigating to determine the reason and contributing factors, according to Collins.

Tyesha Terry was living in Hapeville, Georgia, but was formerly a Laurinburg resident.

Purcell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wreck occurred near Blenheim, South Carolina

