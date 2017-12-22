City man jailed in shootings

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurinburg man in connection to the shooting of two people in the Glen Acres area Tuesday night.

Andreas Leonardo White, 40, of Biggs Street is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with a double shooting Tuesday night on Hickory Street in Laurinburg, according to Laurinburg police.

He is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $5 million bond.

Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 Block on Hickory Street at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon arrival they found Andrew Everett, 27, of Sunset Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

“He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and later sent to another hospital in critical condition,” Young said.

Police made contact with a second victim who had driven himself to the hospital. Rodney White, 41, of Stewartsville Road was treated and released for wounds he received in the incident. Rodney White is the brother of Andreas White, according to Young.

Young declined to release the nature of the two men’s wounds.

The shooting was the end result of a dispute between the three, officials said.

“The investigation revealed that they were at a residence on Hickory Street when an argument ensued. Andreas pulled out a handgun and began firing and struck Rodney and Andrew,” Young said.

It appears that White was also struck and was arrested in Chesterfield County where he sought medical help. Police are investigating to determine how and where White was shot.

According to state Department of Public safety records, White’s has been convicted for possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI drug- marijuana and one charge for possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II drug. He also has numerous charges for DWI and driving while license revoked and was eventually convicted as a habitual impaired driver.

Andreas White