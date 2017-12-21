AKA hold Debutante Cotillion

LAURINBURG — Joshlyn Mikaela Monley was named Miss Debutante Queen for the 2017 AKA Debutante Cotillion.

The Rho Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held the Scholarship Debutante Cotillion at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

Four contestants were presented into society under the theme, “Pearls of Excellence Stepping Into Greatness.”

Other winners were as follows: first runner-up, Alaina Alford, who was escorted by Jalen Campbell; second runner-up, Anniya D’Etta Davis who was escorted by James Manely; and third runner-up, Shaniya Kierra Holmes, who was escorted by Dameon Brown.

Monley was escorted by DeMontez Alford.

The young women showcased their talents and abilities as they competed for the title, Miss Debutante 2017. Awards included: Scrapbook – Monley; Congeniality – Davis-; and Talent-Alaina Alford.

The event was held Dec. 10.

Courtesy photo From left, are Anniya D’Etta Davis, Shaniya Kierra Holmes, Joshlyn Mikaela Monley, Alaina Alford; and back row, Chief Marshals Kevin Singletary, James Rowdy, Joshua Page and Alister Alford . http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_AAlphaProcessed.jpg Courtesy photo From left, are Anniya D’Etta Davis, Shaniya Kierra Holmes, Joshlyn Mikaela Monley, Alaina Alford; and back row, Chief Marshals Kevin Singletary, James Rowdy, Joshua Page and Alister Alford .