Laurel Hill accidents send two to trauma centers

LAUREL HILL – Laurel Hill was the site of two separate accidents over the weekend that required victims to be airlifted to trauma centers.

The accident occurred within two hours of each other, according to Trooper Justin Sewell of the state Highway Patrol.

The first accident came in at 4:47 p.m. at the fork of Old Wire Road and Morgan Street

Timothy Burns, 42, of Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurel Hill was airlifted to Chapel Hill following the accident, Sewell said.

“He had injuries to his leg that looked to be pretty substantial, so they flew him to the trauma center because of the severity” Sewell said.

Sabahat K’Larmann, 66, of Fayetteville, was traveling north on Morgan Street in a 2005 Honda and turned left into the path of an oncoming 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by Burns, according to the patrol.

K’Larmann was charged with failure to yield the right of way, an inspection violation and expired registration.

She told Sewell that she did not see the motorcycle when she attempted to make the turn.

It is not uncommon for drivers in accidents involving motorcycles to report that they didn’t see bike riders, according to Sewell.

“Most people look for passenger cars, not motorcycles,” Sewell said. “Please be aware of motorcycles. They’re smaller than cars, and they’re not as easily seen especially when we’re not looking out for them.”

The second accident occurred at 6:50 p.m. on US 74 just before Armstrong Road and involved a single vehicle.

Andrew Bryan Hagler, 26, of Wesleyan Drive in Laurinburg was driving a 2004 Volkswagen in the westbound lane of 74 when he lost control of the car, ran into the ditch on right shoulder of the roadway, according to Sewell. The car hit a sign and flipped several times before coming to rest on the embankment. Hagler was partially ejected from the car.

He was charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Sewell said the decision to charge Hagler came as a result of witness accounts of Hagler’s driving before the wreck.

“Several witnesses stated that he was driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed,” Sewell said. “When he changed lanes, he ran off the road and struck the sign.”

Hagler was flown to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C. as a precaution though his injuries did not immediately appear to be severe.

Courtesy photo Lifeflight helicopters were called to Laurel Hill twice Sunday evening for car accidents. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ChopperProcessed.jpg Courtesy photo Lifeflight helicopters were called to Laurel Hill twice Sunday evening for car accidents.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169