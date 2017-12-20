NAACP to host toy giveaway

LAURINBURG — Members of the Scotland County branch of the NAACP will serve as Santa’s helpers this Saturday as they hand out toys including, dolls, games and bicycles during the Winter Wonderland event.

The 9th annual giveaway will be held at I. Ellis Johnson to offer donated toys to families that are less fortunate. It will begin at 10n a.m. and run until noon or until all the toys are gone. T and L Characters are also expected to perform.

“The event will be great,” said Scotland NAACP President Herman Tyson. “We hope to have the same kind of enthusiastic participation we’ve had in year’s past. It is certainly an event that the NAACP looks forward to each year.”

Hundreds of children have participated in past events that have included door prizes, Christmas carols and hot dogs and drinks.

The wonderland event was created in effort to combat the economic challenges in Scotland County by donating toys and food to underprivileged children and families.

“We would hate to think of any child waking up Christmas morning without a gift or any of other the things that make Christmas so special,” said Rep. Garland Pierce, who helped organize the first Winter Wonderland.

There is no qualification or pre-registration required to attend the event and receive donations. Toy and money donations can be contributed up until Saturday.

“We’re accepting toys and monetary donations all the way through the event and we will be there at 8 a.m.,”Pierce said.

In the past, the organization has donated 300 to 500 toys to children for Christmas.

“We’ve been blessed here in Scotland County, so we want to continue to promote and support the Scotland County NAACP,” he said. “We just want to give back to the community because they support us in so many ways and we want them to come out and meet the members of the NAACP Scotland County branch to put a face with the name.”

For information, contact the Scotland County NAACP at 910-277-8890 or by e-mail at scotlandcountynaacp@yahoo.com

Scott Witten Editor

Scott Witten can be reached at 910-506-3023.

