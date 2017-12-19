Report: Challengers win with fewer dollars on hand

LAURINBURG –Incumbents in races for Laurinburg City Council were able to out fund raise their challengers, but money appeared to be of little help in last month’s municipal elections, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Scotland County Board of Elections.

In the election for three city council seats, two challengers — James Garby Jr. and Mary Evans — with smaller budgets were able able to unseat incumbents.

At-large incumbent Delores “Dee’ Hammond was able to raise the most money of anyone running with a total of $7, 745.72 on hand by the end of the second period for election finance reporting which ended on Oct. 23.

Candidates will be required to submit a year-end report on Jan. 26, according to Board of Elections Director Dell Parker.

The latest report said Hammonds took in $1,815 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 23. A total of $615 came in the form of donations less than $50. She received 11 contributions ranging from $75 to $200. Those giving Hammond’s campaign more than 150 included, Charles Buie Jr. and Frank Buie.

Garby, the winning candidate in the at-large race, raised a total of $2,329.14 by the end of the second period.

According to the board of elections, he $621.14 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 23. Part of that number was a $350 loan that he made to himself. The rest came in the form of $75 from Larry Ray Brayboy and $196.14 in in-kind donations from Linda Huntley. Huntley also loaned Garby $486 to run his campaign.

At-large challenger Roy Guinn did not have to submit reports because his campaign fundraising did not exceed $1,000.

In the race for the City Council District 1 seat, challenger Mary Evans bested incumbent J.D. Willis though he raised almost double the amount Evans did to finance her campaign.

Willis’ assistance came from himself for the September-October reporting period. The incumbent gave himself an $800 contribution, but during the overall the campaign, Willis raised $4,366.99.

Evans’ total for the campaign was $2,206 with a majority of that being loaned or donated by Huntley. Evans raised a total of $644.05 in the reporting period from Sept. 27 to Oct. 23.

That number was comprised of $560 that Evans loaned to herself and $84.05 in in-kind donations from Huntley. Huntley also loaned Evans an additional $486 over the campaign.

In the District 2 race, incumbent Drew Williamson bested challengers, Frank Evans, Brain Gainey and George Medlock in terms of campaign contributions as well as holding on to his seat.

Williamson reported $3,590 collected between September and October. Of that number, $1,040 was through individual donations of less than $50. He received 19 individual donations from $75 to $250. Donors giving more than $150 were Guy McCook, Clifton Buie, Chris Buie and Dot Brown,

Williamson raised $4,860 for the entirety of the election.

District 2 challenger Frank Evans, collected $271.14 in the month from Sept. 27 to the end of the second reporting period. Of that total, $75 was donated by Larry Ray Brayboy and $196.14 came from Huntley in in-kind donations. Huntley also loaned $486 to Evans. Throughout the entire campaign, Evans reported $1,792.55.

Gainey and Medlock were not required to report because their campaign spending stayed under the $1000 required minimum.

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Election-201_cmyk.jpg

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169