Young promoted to captain

LAURINBURG – Laurinburg Police Department announced this week that it has promoted Lt. Chris R. Young to Patrol Captain.

Young officially took over the job on Friday and replaces Terry Chavis who was promoted to assistant chief. Young has over 22 experience in law enforcement.

“As captain of the Laurinburg Police Department, I intend to continue to build the relationship between the community and law enforcement, to continue to build confidence and trust, to work together and continue with the brighter tomorrow for the city of Laurinburg and its citizens,” Young said.

Young began police work in 1995 when he became a military police officer. Though his family has a history of police work, he had considered other careers.

“I have several family members who have either retired or are currently serving in law enforcement in North and South Carolina. It initially was not my first choice, but during my time in the Army, the opportunity came up for military police. I applied and was accepted,” he said. “That was when my interest with law enforcement started and continued after I discharged from the Army. I had served my country, now I wanted to serve my community.”

Young graduated from West Robeson Senior High School in 1989 and moved to Laurinburg shortly thereafter.

He joined the North Carolina Army National Guard in August 1991 and transferred to active duty US Army in August 1992 where he achieved the rank of sergeant and served a psychiatric specialist before becoming a military police officer. He was honorably discharged in July 2000.

Young began his civilian policing career with the Laurinburg Police Department in August 2000.

He attended Basic Law Enforcement Training at the North Carolina Justice Academy in Salemburg.

Young was assigned as patrol officer until his promotion to Detective in 2005 and served there until 2011 when he was promoted to lead detective and lieutenant of detectives.

Young left Laurinburg for a brief stint with the Sanford Police Department but returned to Laurinburg in 2013 and was assigned to the detective division. He was promoted as lieutenant detective, of the general crimes division in 2015.

Young has specialized in patrol duties, investigations and leadership. He currently holds an Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate, Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate and certifications in specialized investigative schools.

“He’s a veteran in law enforcement. He from the community, his kids were reared in Scotlnad County,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “He’s a military veteran. He’s a hard worker. I think he will do us well as captain. We’re proud of him.”

Williams added that Young was one of many talented and hardworking individuals in the Laurinburg Police Department.

Young is the son of Rev. Laurin J. and Betty Young of Laurinburg; he has three sisters and one brother. He is married to Priscilla Young, and the couple have five children: Brittany, Casey, Jamie, Jacob and Dakota.

“I credit my success to my family and children. They have supported and sacrificed a lot throughout the years. My parents instilled in me my morals and ethics which built deeper with the military,” Young said. “I continued that with my children, to set goals and strive to accomplish those goals.”

His service extends beyond police work when he volunteered with Scotland County Parks and Recreation and Optimist sports football, basketball and baseball coach.

Chris Young http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ChrisProcessed.jpg Chris Young

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169