Police: Thief returns scene of crime

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Maxton man for breaking into at a convenience store last week, after authorities said he had stolen items from the same store earlier in the day.

James Ray Dunn, Jr., 32, of Azalea Court in Maxton, was arrested for misdemeanor larceny, felony breaking and entering, and injury to real property after he broke into Nic’s Pick Kwik #9 on McColl Highway on Dec. 7, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police say Dunn was captured on surveillance video when he threw a brick through a door, went into the store and stole six packs of cigarettes. The break in occurred around 1 a.m. after employees had closed the store, Chavis said.

Employees told police that they could not be sure, but they thought he was a regular in the store.

Dunn was also caught on video stealing beer earlier that evening.

“He was there five hours before the break in. He took a case of beer, went to the register and held it below the counter so the clerk couldn’t see it,” Chavis said. “He was wearing the same clothes when he came back.”

Dunn was taken to Scotland County Detention center and given a $2,500 secured bond.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

