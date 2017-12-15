Scotland churches hold Christmas events

LAURINBURG – Local churches have filled up the calendar with events to celebrate the Christian values behind the Christmas season.

Leading off the festivities Multitudes Church at 15301 Jim Calhoun Road has put together a three night outdoor drama called “While you Were Sleeping.” The play premiered Thursday night.

“While You Were Sleeping!” was conceived and written by Multitudes’ Pastor Opie Swails.

“Opie wrote it. The Lord gave the idea to him back in June,” said Mackie Swails, church member.

The free event is staged outdoors and begins with a pre-show event at 5:15 p.m. nightly. The drama starts at 6:30 p.m.

Free hot chocolate and goodies will be served. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket.

The church wanted to keep the premise of the play under wraps, but Mackie Swails promises that it will have elements of Christmas classics like “Miracle on 34th Street” and “A Christmas Carol” set to tell the story of Jesus’ birth.

“It’s a mix of both [modern and the old fashioned Christmas story]. It starts off with today, then we will tell the same story of the modern characters in Jesus’ time,” Swails said.

The event will also feature the drama teams and mimes that the church has become well-known for, according to Swails.

Swails is the creator of BUM ministries and is one of the Multitudes’ regular cast. He plays Big Mac an Emmet Kelly type clown who does mime dramas to minister through song.

Swails said a lot of members of the church have come together and worked hard since Pastor Swails presented the idea last summer.

“It took a lot of people to do this, and people have done a lot of work to get it where it is,” he said. “I highly recommend coming to see it. It’s just a good take on today’s version of how we can tell someone about Jesus.”

Other churches in the area will mark the occasion with plays, concerts, Moravian Love Feasts, Advent services, and other special services.

On Dec. 13, North View Harvest Ministries will present the children’s Christmas musical “Christmas is Jesus” at 7 p.m. The musical will be held again on Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

On Dec. 15 and 16, First Baptist Church choir will join with Maxton Pentecostal Holiness Church’s choir to present a Christmas cantata entitled “The Greatest Story Ever Told” at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Maxton.

On Dec. 17 and 18 North View Harvest Ministries will present the Christmas musical and drama “Come See the Lamb” at 7 p.m.

Also on Dec 17 and 18, East Laurinburg Church of God will present their Christmas drama Holiday’s Inn about a man who has lost his Christmas spirit. Hollister Day runs Holly Day’s Inn, a roadside hamburger shack. Day decides to keep his restaurant open on Christmas Eve because he is feeling disillusioned. Several travelers visit him over the course of the evening, and each impacts Day’s life in some way.

The 70 minute play begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 and at 7 p.m. on Dec 18 at 1662 Andrew Jackson Hwy.

Several churches will hold services on Dec. 17.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church’s choir will present the Christmas story told through carols and poetry during its 11 a.m. service at 18521 Hamlet Road in Ghio.

Laurinburg First Baptist Church children and youth drama team will present the play, “I Didn’t Think it Would Happen Like This” during the 11 a.m. service.

Fletcher Grove Missionary Baptist Church Music Ministry will hold its annual Christmas musical at 6 pm.

The New St. John Holiness Church will hold a Christmas program featuring the Shouting Puppets at 4 p.m. at 1307 N. Main Street.

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will present a Christmas at Nazareth Concert at 5 p.m. Performers include: Rev. James “PeeWee” Clark and the Clark Special, Men in Christ, the Anointed Sister McGirt, Resurrection, the Thomas Brothers and Union Grove male choirs. For information, call Rev. James Clark 910-277-8408 Rev. James Clark 910-277-8408.

St. Mary AME Zion combined church choir will perform an Advent Season musical at 6:30 p.m. at 8900 Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. For information, call Rev. Benjamin Jackson 910-462-2206.

Advent marks the first season of the traditional Christian church year. It includes the four Sundays preceding Christmas.

Saint Luke United Methodist Church will present its 42nd annual Moravian Lovefeast at 1501 Turnpike Road. Special music by Sean Moore begins at 6:30 p.m. The service starts at 7 p.m. Music, scripture, and Moravian rolls and coffee will be served.

A Moravian Lovefeast service is a service dedicated to Christian love observed by Moravians and modern day Methodists. The service is usually held by candlelight and features music and scripture readings.

Several area churches will hold special Christmas Eve services.

On Dec. 24, Laurinburg First Baptist Church will hold an informal Christmas Eve worship service at 10:30 a.m. followed by its annual Christmas Eve Communion service at 5 p.m.

Lutheran Church of the Living Word will have its Christmas Eve service at 1925 S. Main Street at 5:30 p.m. Bring jingle bells. For information, call 910-276-7500.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church Choir will hold a Christmas Eve communion service at 11 a.m. at 18521 Hamlet Road in Ghio.

St. David’s Episcopal Church will hold a traditional Christmas Eve service with carols, candles, a choir, and hand bells at 8 p.m. The service will be preceded by 15 minutes of special music at 7:45 p.m. The church is located at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court.

On Christmas Day Silver Hill Presbyterian Church will have its annual Christmas Sunrise Service at 7a.m. in the fellowship hall in Marston. A continental breakfast will be served.

Courtesy photo The mime and drama teams of Multitudes Church present a Nativity scene including Big Mac the clown played by Mackie Swails.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

