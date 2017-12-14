Scotland County holiday outings plentiful

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Parks and Recreation is looking to give the gift of fun and good cheer this holiday season.

To that end, the organization has lined up several events that provide families and seniors an opportunity to get out, socialize and celebrate the season.

“We want to create a fun family environment that gives families cost effective activities and just enhance the quality of life for citizens in Scotland County,” said Director, Brian Graham.

The first event is a free movie night in the Art Garden at the corner of Main and Church streets.

The event is planned for Saturday at 6 p.m., Parks and Recreation will project the Christmas favorite the Polar Express on the side of the AB Gibson Education Center.

“This is our first time ever doing this. It’s something we’re excited about at the department and we’re hoping to add to the holiday spirit,” Graham said. “We want to create a movie series for the fall and spring, so we’re putting feelers out there and seeing how the county reacts.”

Graham thought the Art Garden would be a good place to start because it has a centralized location with plenty of parking and easy access. The city has partnered with Parks and Recreation to make the event possible.

The Polar Express is based on the children’s book of the same name about a young boy who is at that pivotal age between boy and young man. He is beginning to doubt the existence of Santa Claus when late one night a magical train shows up in front of his house. The boy climbs on the Polar Express of a journey of self-discovery about the magic and wonder of Christmas and the power of believing.

On Monday, Parks and Rec will hold its annual holiday party for seniors 55 and up at Scotland Place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Graham encourages all seniors in the county to come to the event regardless of whether they are already involved in activities at Scotland Place.

“It’s an opportunity go out in the community, fellowship, converse and enjoy the food and music but stay close to home,” Graham said. “They can also give us feedback on what they would like to see us do for seniors in the community.”

Later that evening the Senior Tour of Lights will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. The tour will be of decorated homes in the county, and vans will be provided.

Reservations are required. For information, to RSVP for the party or the tour, call April Wells at 910-277-2550.

The Wagram Recreation Center on Marlboro Street is holding an ugly sweater party on Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The party is a family event that will offer finger foods, desserts, hot cocoa and cider along with games, according to Bridget Sampson assistant director of Wagram Rec Center.

The highlight of the party will be the ugly sweater contest. The most heinously ugly sweater will get a prize.

“Come in your ugliest sweater. We love to see homemade, but if it’s not homemade just something that’s plain butt-ugly,” Sampson said. “We want to encourage everyone to come share the holiday spirit and be part of something fun for the family.”

The center is also organizing a trip to Lu Mil Vineyard’s holiday light show in Elizabethtown today. Tickets are $6 per person and $10 to ride to Elizabethtown on the center’s van.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

