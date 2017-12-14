State reinstates Willow Place to operate

LAURINBURG – Representatives for North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service Regulation confirmed on Wednesday that Willow Place Assisted Living and Memory Care on Stonewall Road had its license reinstated earlier this month.

Officials at the facility could not be reached for comment.

The facility was first issued a provisional license in June and had its ability to admit new patients frozen as well.

Patients and families who have led the fight against an embattled Laurinburg nursing home said they are in disbelief at the decision.

“It’s a travesty.All this time, all that we did has added up to nothing,” said Deborah Dial, daughter of a former patient and a leader in the fight to get issues at the hoe corrected. “Truth and justice in the system is dead. Nobody cares. It just goes to show that it’s all about money. It’s not about values, and it’s not about ethics.”

The home can now operate autonomously and is free to admit new residents, according to Cobey Culton, a representative for DHHSR.

“I can confirm that Willow Place’s full license has been restored. The suspension of admissions has also been lifted as of Dec. 8,” Culton, said in an email.

Dial is especially upset that the home will be allowed to take on new patients and receive state and federal funding.

“They system has failed the elderly from top to bottom,” she said. “If the government is going to give them back their funding, with Medicare and Medicaid payments, that’s my tax dollars.”

The home was examined on at least two occasions earlier in the year.

Following inspections that took place between April and May, the home was cited for 16 infractions.

The Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation found Willow Place had violated several serious state codes concerning patient care and staffing during that period. The lack of staffing caused issues regarding safety and patient’s personal care, in some cases causing them to miss meals because they were not out of bed and dressed to go to the dining room.

The families of several residents said that they repeatedly had to help bathe and dress their loved ones.

Larry Graham whose wife Rena was a patient there said he found his wife still in bed at 8 a.m. and in soiled diapers numerous occasions. Graham took it upon himself to change Rena’s diapers, dress her, get her out of bed and feed her breakfast.

“I was concerned about that because the food comes out at 8 o’clock,” Graham said. “If I hadn’t been there, it would probably be 9:30 or 10 before my wife would get breakfast.”

The April/ May investigation also found grave errors with regard to patient care. Some of the most serious were failure to comply with doctor’s orders for patient care, wrongly administered medications, improper nutrition, and in at least one case the inspection found that the home failed to protect a resident from a violent and combative Alzheimer’s patient.

The home submitted a Plan of Protection and was issued a provisional license in June. Authorities gave Willow Place’s administrators until October to come into compliance.

DHHSR conducted a second inspection to address additional patients’ complaints in August. Willow Place was written up for an additional 18 breaches some of which the home had been cited for in the first review.

Willow Place presented a second Plan of Protection on Aug. 29 promising that staff would be given additional training to address the problems.

The assessment again found the home non-compliant with state regulations for staffing after sampled records for 10 days from June to July and found that “the facility failed to assure staffing met minimal requirements according to the census, for 36 of 45 shifts sampled.”

Administration again failed to provide adequate staff for patients’ personal care needs for three residents in the Special Care Unit who required help with “personal care assistance such as incontinence care, toileting, bathing and feeding … resulting in meals being given cold and delays in providing care for up to a census of 14 residents.”

The facility was cited a second time for violations with medications and for failing to follow doctor’s orders. In both inspections the home was found not to be providing proper nutritious meals, nor was it following dietary restrictions for patients with health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure.

It appears that the decision came down to numbers on the part of the state, according to the statement.

“Because the provisional license period is limited to 90 days, DHSR had to either allow the license to expire or restore the facility’s full license,” Culton said. “Willow Place made substantial progress toward compliance during the provisional license period, which led to the decision to restore the license.”

Culton did not define what that progress was. He said that the state and local social services will perform routine inspections and investigate complaints, according to Culton.

Though Dial’s mother is now living with her, Dial is still concerned for the residents left behind.

“How do the people there now fight for themselves,” she asked. “If that can happen in a place where you can go every day and check on your family, what happens to the people that don’t have a voice?”

By Beth Lawrence Staff report

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

