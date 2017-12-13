Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Kinwin Drive reported to police on Saturday that someone broke into the home and left $ 300 damage to the front door and two interior doors.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Carver Street reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into the home and stole change jars, cash and loose change totaling $210.

MARSTON – A resident of Snead’s Grove Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone broke into the home and stole two televisions, a gold necklace and bracelet, four change jars, assorted credit cards and 15 Wii video games total value $3,170 and left $150 damage to a door.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – State Employees Credit Union reported to police on Saturday that someone attempted to pry the key pad off of an ATM at 201 Atkinson Street near the post office.

LAURINBURG – The manager of Scotland Manor Apartments on Charlotte Street reported to police on Sunday that someone kicked in a door to one of the vacant apartments leaving $250 in damages.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone scratched up a door and keypad on her 2002 Saturn leaving $200 in damages.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Larry Lowery, 57, was of McKenzie Road was arrested for two counts of felony larceny after he stole a storage shed from a neighbor, according to the sheriff’s office. No bond information was available.

LAUREL HILL – Roger Black, 31, of St. John’s Church Road was arrested for assault on a female following a domestic dispute and given no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Hasson Williams, 25, of Blakely Road was arrested for assault on a female and communicating threats and given a $2,500 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.