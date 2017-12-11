Thieves steal car parts for cash

LAURINBURG – Laurinburg Police are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing several catalytic converters from a neighborhood late last week.

A day care and several residents were hit between Wednesday and Thursday nights in the neighborhood of West Boulevard and Turnpike roads, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

The first report to police came from Teriffic Kids Daycare on West Boulevard. Employees reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from the daycare’s 1999 Ford van during the night.

“They started the van and thought something was wrong with the muffler,” Chavis said. “They took it to the shop who told them that the catalytic converter was missing.”

The thief or thieves then made their way to several apartment complexes in the area.

A resident at Scottish Glen apartments on West Boulevard reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from her 2000 Honda Accord while it was in the apartment parking lot.

A resident Greenfield apartments on Turnpike Road reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from her 2002 Honda Accord.

A resident of Scottish Winds Apartments on Plaza Road reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2002 Honda Accord while it was parked in the apartment parking lot.

Catalytic converters are equipment attached to a car’s exhaust system to burn off excess fuel, according to Terry McGirt, manager of Muffler House on North Main Street.

“They steal them because of the platinum that’s in them, and the Honda Accord brings in a pretty good amount for scrap. That’s why they target that particular vehicle,” McGirt said.

Current prices for scrap platinum range from $29 to $33, according to directgold.metallix.com.

Some of the converters are mounted on the engine’s manifold, but others are on the underside of the engine making them easy to reach.

“Those are the ones they’re going to get, the ones they can easily whack off that are on older cars,” McGirt said.

McGirt has handled the work for the four recent thefts, and said that’s the most he has seen at once in his time with the shop.

Parts and labor to replace a converter cost owners around $240, according to McGirt.

There is not much owners can do to protect themselves short of parking in an enclosed, locked garage.

“A lot of people are going to have their vehicles outside, so no there’s not much you can do,” McGirt said.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

