Plant provides Christmas Cheer

LAURINBURG − For some, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. For the less fortunate, it can also be time of added stress and worry.

Church Community Services’ Christmas Cheer Program, Campbell’s Soup and its employees tried to change that Friday morning with help for more than 300 families in Scotland County.

Each year Campbell’s Soup collects donations from employees, contractors and other business partners to aid at risk families in Scotland and Richmond Counties. The company also pallets donates soup, juice, cookies, pasta sauce and other items that the Campbell’s brand manufactures.

Coordinators with the company also take collected funds to buy items that the company doesn’t make like canned vegetables, sugar, salt flour and diapers, toilet tissues and other household items.

This year the business’ nearly 900 employees amassed nearly $5,000 in money.

“We had donations that came in from people for more than $4,500 for Scotland County and about the same for Robeson,” said Julie Horras, HR manager for Campbells. “We have 130 bikes, 65 to each county, and I don’t even know how much in donations from the company of food.”

Campbell’s Soup contractors who chipped in for the cause were: Chemtreat, Silgan, Motion Industries, Lubriplate.

The charitable organization run by Eutha Tart and Leslie Womack works with residents, churches and local companies to provide Christmas for needy families in the form of food, clothes and toys.

“This year at Christmas Cheer, so far, we have about 340 families,” said Womack, Church Community Services’ director. “About 100 of them have been adopted, and the center does the rest, so this always helps.”

Churches, businesses and residents adopt families the families some take on one family while others sponsor 15 or more.

Christmas Cheer provides a box of food, clothes and a toy for children under 13 years old. The organization even tries to make sure the parents get a Christmas gift.

“If it’s a mom or a dad, we try to find a comforter, something simple for them too,” Womack said. “Last year we had almost 400 families.”

Friday’s contributions are welcomed and needed.

“It’s awesome. It’s always a blessing,” Womack said.

Other organizations in the county are stepping up to provide often overlooked items that people don’t think to donate when collecting for the disadvantaged.

“The Lutheran Church is collecting paper products. Faith Presbyterian is collecting cake mixes and frosting,” Womack said.

Those items are often luxuries to someone who can barely afford to keep a household.

“Many leave in tears because they’re so thrilled,” Womack said of the recipients who get unexpected little items.

Seeing the difference she makes in the lives of these people has impacted Womack and Tart and kept them doing what they do.

Womack’s favorite story involves a two year-old and his first bike.

“Eutha had a family come in and they had a little two year-old. There was a tricycle left, and she asked the little boy if he wanted it. He had no idea how to ride it, but he got on that thing and walked it in the rain out to the car,” Womack said. “His mother was just tearing up. It was wonderful. It’s such a blessing when that happens.”

Church Community Services also provides meals to those in need throughout the year. To contribute, call 910-276-8330.

This year the food pantry distributed food 92 percent of the time the facility is open, according to Womack.

“We gave out 6,286 bags of food the first ten months of this year,” Womack said. “That’s not counting the people who came on Fridays to get soup and crackers for soup day.”

Over Thanksgiving five local churches and Church Community Services fed 437 families.

The items most needed for the food pantry are: macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, canned tuna, canned chicken or salmon, treet, beef stew or chicken and dumplings, canned vegetables, small bags of rice, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce and noodles.

Employees and contractors for Campbell’s bought food and supplies to make sure families can have Christmas dinner. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Xmas3Processed.jpg Employees and contractors for Campbell’s bought food and supplies to make sure families can have Christmas dinner. Employees from Campbell’s Soup bundled up to unload a truck full of Christmas gifts and supplies they collected for Church Community Services’ Christmas Cheer program. Part of the load were bikes for needy children. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Xmas7Processed.jpg Employees from Campbell’s Soup bundled up to unload a truck full of Christmas gifts and supplies they collected for Church Community Services’ Christmas Cheer program. Part of the load were bikes for needy children.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

