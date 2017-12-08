Man found dead in Maxton home

MAXTON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found dead in his home on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Maxton Police Chief Tammy Deese, David McLean, 58, was found dead inside a residence at 403 McLaughlin St. at about 12:30 p.m. from what “appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

The statement said there was evidence the home had been broken into.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call police Lt. William Davis at 910-844-5667.

This is the second death in Maxton this week investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, a body found in woods off Alma Road has been identified as Braxton Chavis Jr.

The investigation, which will include an autopsy to determine the cause of death, is ongoing, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the body after the Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday from Braxton Dewayne Chavis, who told the 911 dispatcher he believed his father had been kidnapped.

Investigators went to 343 Chav-An Drive, where they found information shortly before midnight that led them to the discovery of Braxton Chavis Jr.’s body, less than one mile from his home, which is where the investigation began.

Chavis’ Facebook page said he was a graduate of Prospect High School and was self-employed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or Sgt. Brandon Patterson at 910-737-5097.

Courtesy photo Maxton police are investigating the shooting death of a 58-year-old man found dead in his home on Thursday. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_cnpca17402-vi_cmyk.jpg Courtesy photo Maxton police are investigating the shooting death of a 58-year-old man found dead in his home on Thursday.