Thieves steal Laurel Hill holiday ornaments

LAUREL HILL – Connie and Harry Coleman are so determined not to let thieves steal their town’s Christmas spirit that they are willing to forgive whoever stole their giant decorations.

“We forgive them. We’re disappointed that they did it, but we forgive them,” Harry Coleman said. “If they would please give our stuff back – turn it in to the hardware store or just put it back on the street and walk off. It’s Christmas, and we don’t want to put anybody in jail.”

At 3:15 Wednesday morning, someone took two inflatable decorations from outside the post office on Morgan Street. The inflatable Santa Claus and animatronic teddy bear that would move its arms were part of the town’s Christmas display that the Colemans have provided to Laurel Hill for the last seven years.

“We do this because we wanted to do something so that everybody can be proud of the town. We went to Florence Saturday especially to get that teddy bear for the tree lighting,” Connie Coleman said. “The kids loved it. They would run up to it and act like they were trying to get a hug. We know we should have put it up higher, but we felt like the kids couldn’t enjoy it if we put it up high.”

The Colemans and a few volunteers start in November every year hanging lights on the storefronts and trees along the street, putting up greenery and painted wooden cutouts that Harry makes himself in order to begin lighting up the town the day after Thanksgiving. The display has grown over the years, and a mailbox for letters to Santa was unveiled this year. The box was donated by the Children of Laurel Hill Baptist Church’s day camp who collected pennies to be able to give something special to other children in town.

The stolen Santa and teddy bear were two of four inflatables in the display. The remaining two are gone now too.

“We took them down to make sure they don’t come back to get them,” Harry said.

The missing decorations cost the couple between $600 and $700, but the time, effort and expense they and volunteers have put into collecting items and putting up the exhibition is incalculable.

“Laurel Hill is not incorporated, so the only things that get done have to be done through volunteers,” Harry said. “I couldn’t begin to say how much this costs to put on every year.”

Businesses and residents in town have contributed time and money to supplies and paying the electric bills for the display.

Despite the fact that the Colemans are saddened by the crime and having had to change the rest of the display, they are still showing love and holiday spirit.

“It’s heartbreaking, but I’m praying for whoever did it, and I want them to have a good Christmas,” Harry said choking up.

The family has been receiving calls expressing well wishes, dismay and anger at the theft over the course of the past two days.

“It’s a shame and a disgrace someone would steal that Santa. Harry and his wife work really hard on making sure the decorations are like they should be and it’s a sad situation when somebody would do something like that,” said Rob Johnson of Pate’s Hardware.

Capt. Earl Haywood chief detective of Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says that people take decorations for a number of reasons.

“You have people that steal anything they can get their hands on and get a profit from it. Some take things because they want to take it back home and put in their yard,” Haywood said. “Some just want to be Grinches and do it out of meanness and spite. Whatever situation they’re in they want to take it out on someone else.”

There’s not much residents can do to keep lawn ornaments from being taken as far as security measures go, according Haywood, but to reclaim property he recommends documenting your decorations and adding your own identification number or markings because many mass produced items carry the same serial number.

In a separate incident, a resident of Turnpike Road reported to the Laurinburg Police Department that someone stole a lighted Santa and snowman with a total value of $300 from her front lawn on Thursday.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

