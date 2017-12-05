Body found near Maxton

MAXTON — Authorities are investigating a possible homicide and a possible kidnapping, both in the Maxton area, late Monday evening, according to Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey.

A body was found on Alma Road early Monday, according to Sealey. The scene was being worked and interviews were being conducted Monday evening.

“That’s all I know,” Sealey said.

The call about the body came about one hour after the Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:30 a.m. about a possible kidnapping, Sealey said.

Deputies went to the scene on Chav-An Drive and saw evidence in a yard indicating a possible struggle, he said. The house was unlocked and the engine of a vehicle was still running.

“No one was around,” Sealey said.