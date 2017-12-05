Laurinburg police: Husband shoots at home

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurinburg man on several charges related to a domestic incident that ended in a shooting Saturday.

Matthew O’Bryan Warr, 28, of Hooper Drive, was arrested for discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, discharging a firearm within an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police were called to the home on Hooper Drive at 2:26 p.m. for a domestic with shots fired and spoke with the victim.

“[She] told them that she and her husband had been arguing all night and morning and that she left the residence to cool off and returned,” Chavis said.

The victim told police that while she was sitting in the yard in her SUV, Warr came to the door of the home with a rifle and opened fire. She fled and called police, according to Chavis.

“The couple’s two year old and five month old kids were in the house with him at the time,” Chavis said.

The victim and the children were not injured in the assault, but the shooting left $400 damage to a window and seat of the 2006 Jeep Commander she was driving.

Police seized an AR15 assault rifle and a Taurus handgun from the home.

Warr was arrested at the home without incident and held at the Scotland County Detention Center without bond, according to Chavis.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

