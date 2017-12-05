Holiday Cheer Lunch planned for Scotland County needy

LAURINBURG — Several local groups have combined efforts to feed those in need.

The Holiday Cheer Lunch will be offered to the sick, shut-in and homeless of Scotland County on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 201 Atkinson Street, the old Richmond Community College annex.

Those interested can dine at the site, or deliveries are available to residents who may be shut in due to illness, age or inability to drive.

Golden Corral will contribute items to the effort. The Black Resource Group and Campbell’s Soup are providing soup. Fresh sandwiches and fruit will be supplied by Scotland Youth Development and Prime Ministry.

For information or to place an order, call Angela 910-852-9014 or Rena 910-384-3168.

Orders should be placed by Thursday.