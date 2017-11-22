Crime report

Car theft

WAGRAM – A resident of Bundy Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone stole his 1968 Pontiac Firebird valued at $100,000 from the property. The car is red with a black hood.

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Charlotte Street reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into the home and left $200 damage to two doors; nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL – ZV Pate storage of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone broke into the facility and damaged the entrance gate a lock and a latch total value $375.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Plantation Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone broke into his 1987 GMC pickup and stole two chainsaws a pruning saw and a weed eater total value $1,550.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone stole a Hi Point 9 mm pistol valued at $200 from the home.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – A resident of Pineview Road in Lumberton reported to police on Sunday that someone scratched and punctured the door on her 2012 Buick LaCrosse leaving $300 in damages while it was parked at Willow Place on Stonewall Road.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Jalen Bennett, 33, of NC 130 West in Maxton was cited and released for stop sign violations and carrying a concealed handgun following a traffic stop on McGirts Bridge Road. Police seized a Ruger valued at $300 and ammunition valued at $20.

LAURINBURG – Curtis Carpenter, 32, of Old Baker Road was arrested for larceny at Walmart and given a $2,000 bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Brian Johnson, 20, of St. Andrews University was arrested for larceny at Walmart and given a written promise to appear, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Nicholas Lebby, 26, of McGregor Road was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Fayetteville for two counts of embezzlement following a traffic stop and given an $8,000 secured bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Allen Tremaine Gunter, 24, of Williams Street was arrested for assault on a female and given a $2,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Edward Lewis Lake, 45, of Britt Street was arrested for communicating threats and given a written promise to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAUREL HILL – Douglas James Brown, 28, of Hamlet Road was arrested for assault on a female and given no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.