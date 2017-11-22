Hobby blossoms into Laurinburg floral business

LAURINBURG –Main Street has a new place for gifts and festive decorations just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Loopity Loop Floral Design and Boutique, located at 720 Main St., offers handmade floral arrangements, wreaths, gift baskets and home décor along with a few unique wholesale pieces.

The store is an outgrowth of Lynn Jones’ pastime making wreaths and centerpieces and decorating for holidays. She especially loves to decorate for Christmas. The hobby started three years ago when Jones wanted a wreath.

“I wanted to make a wreath for the front door, and with what you buy the quality is not always there and you don’t always get what you want,” Jones said. “I looked on the internet and found ideas. I said, ‘I can do that.”

So, she did. She has been crafting ever since. After someone suggested that Jones sell her wreaths, she started a Facebook page to show off her creations.

Jones took the store’s uncommon name from the wreaths she makes and from a nickname.

“I like unique names. Wreaths are round, so that’s where I came up with the loop, and everybody calls me loopy. I did an internet search and that name was already taken, so I did Loopity,” Jones said.

The business went well with Jones doing business through Facebook and personal orders for just over a year and a half, but she soon saw the need for a brick-and-mortar business.

“She had a lot of calls from people wanting to come see what she had, and she didn’t have any place for it,” said Vicki Taylor, Jones’ mother and business partner.

Jones already owned the house on Main Street, so the logical choice was to turn it into a storefront.

Jones has a stock of wreaths she designed waiting to find a home on the right front door, but she will take orders if a customer has a special color or idea in mind. She says she will not copy anyone else’s design exactly but she will happily come up with a similar design of her own creation if customers bring in photos or suggestions.

She wants her customers to know that she takes her time with each piece and believes in the quality of her work.

“It takes be about two hours to do a wreath; a centerpiece, if I like it maybe an hour. If I don’t, I have to tear it apart and do it again,” Jones said. “I stand behind what I make. If you have a problem, you can bring it back –within reason− and I’ll fix it. I use top quality products.”

Putting together a wreath, basket or centerpiece helps Jones relax after putting in a full day at her first business Scotland County Adult Day Care. She thinks doing the floral designs as a business will continue to be relaxing especially because it will give Jones the opportunity to “see new faces and meet new people” in addition to turning her hobby into a business.

From watching their interaction with a customer, it is already evident that Jones and Taylor’s business is customer-centric. The woman came into the boutique looking for African-American Santa Clauses and other Christmas decorations. Jones took the customer’s information and promised to look for the items at her wholesalers.

“If we don’t have something, we’ll do our best to track it down, but we do already have a few unique things here,” Jones said. “I’d say the most unique thing we have are our elf butt decorations and the expandable reindeer that are not handmade.”

Prices range from $1.69 for ornaments to $120 for the adjustable-height reindeer.

The store is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 910-852-5151.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

